Trucking company fined $90k over mine death

A TRUCKING company has been fined $90,000 after one of its drivers died when the tailgate of a coal trailer smashed down on him at a Hunter Valley mine.

Stephen Norman, 53, died in the shocking accident at the Rix's Creek Mine northwest of Singleton in December 2016 and District Court Judge Andrew Scotting slammed company bosses for doing little if nothing to protect the workers.

Tragically, Mr Norman had been a close family friend of Richard and Lisa Simmons, who run the trucking company, and he had been living with Ms Simmons' mother and caring for her.

Mr Simmons pleaded guilty to exposing Mr Norman to injury or death by failing to comply with health and safety requirements which carries a maximum penalty of $300,000.

But the judge said that Mr Simmons had shown remorse and implemented comprehensive safety procedures since the tragedy. He had been devastated by the tragedy.

The judge took into account that the company's income had suffered through its other business moving chickens because of the bushfires and that it would be hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

