Trucking Australia: where industry meets

THE Australian Trucking industry is changing, and we need to be prepared.

We are faced with new national truck laws, advancements in technology and social change – changing the way we do business, work and live. We must adapt or else we’ll fall behind those that do.

To place industry in a position to embrace this change and prepare for the future, the Australian Trucking Association is bringing thought leaders, entrepreneurial innovators, industry icons and international speakers together where industry meets, at Trucking Australia 2020 in Cairns this April.

Delivering global thinking with a regional connection, Trucking Australia will connect the trucking industry and provide a platform for the development of positive discussion and real solutions to the issues we face. It will inspire innovation, foster collaboration and encourage delegates to embrace new ways of thinking.

The ATA is extremely pleased to welcome former Managing Director of Toll Group, Michael Byrne, to the Brighter Business Lunch. Michael will share his journey to becoming an industry business leader, the lessons he learnt along the way, and how to make a real impact.

Safety management mythbuster Greg Smith will join delegates to explore the question: does safety administration make workplaces more dangerous? Examining safety bureaucracy and the safety paradox it creates, Greg will help delegates understand the limits of paper-based safety management systems and, more importantly, the threats those systems present to safety.

Following the launch of the inaugural ATA and Teletrac Navman Driving Change Diversity Program, the conference welcomes diversity champion and program ambassador Wayne Herbert. Wayne will explore the proven benefits of diversity in the workplace and share the outcomes of the groundbreaking Driving Change initiative before introducing the program participants – trucking’s newest diversity champions.

Joining Michael, Greg and Wayne; award-winning journalist Megan Woodward, emergency preparedness expert Robyn Neilson, ‘attitude doctor’ Dr Tom Mulholland, and communications guru Anne Fulwood who will lead our Meet the Industry’s Future Leaders session.

Trucking Australia 2020 will also see the return of Trucking Q&A with Tony Jones, which proved a huge success after its launch in 2019. The hard-hitting discussion forum engaged delegates and the wider industry, who were able to contribute to the panel discussion by submitting questions prior to the conference, ask questions directly during the session, or share their views online in real time as we lifestreamed the session across Facebook. I am pleased that we will be bringing this session and Tony Jones to Cairns where we will have even more powerful discussion as we tackle the real issues that affect operators on a daily basis.

In developing the conference program, we were pleased to collaborate with ATA member the Queensland Trucking Association. The QTA will be delivering a series of Smart Business Seminars that have a focus on business finance, technology and training. Open to all delegates, these sessions will provide practical advice and helpful tips that can be implemented into your business immediately.

While Trucking Australia is a time for robust discussion, it’s also a time to celebrate what makes our industry great and build positive relationships.

The ATA is committed to recognising outstanding individuals and businesses each year at our Foundation Sponsors Gala Awards Dinner, where we acknowledge the high standard of professionalism and passion of industry members through the National Trucking Industry Awards.

Trucking is essential to the Australian way of life and is connected to every industry. It’s important we recognise who inspire others and make a positive impact.

Always a highlight of Trucking Australia is the Kenworth Legends Lunch, bringing trucking stalwarts together to share their journeys, successes and hopes for the future. Like the Kenworth brand, the Kenworth Legends are people who have shown inspirations strength, perseverance and success throughout Australia’s trucking industry.

I invite you to join us in Cairns to make your voice heard, build your network and celebrate industry excellence.

Don’t miss your opportunity to connect, collaborate and share your experience with industry. This is your chance to make a difference.

Trucking Australia 2020 will be held in Cairns from 1-3 April.

To view the conference program or register, head to www.truckingaustralia.com.au