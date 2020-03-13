Trucking Australia 2020 cancelled

THE Australian Trucking Association has cancelled its Trucking Australia 2020 conference, which was to be held in Cairns from April 1-3.

The ATA board of directors made the decision this morning, after considering advice about the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

ATA Chair Geoff Crouch said the decision to cancel was not an easy one, but the right one.

“For 30 years, the ATA has argued that it is good business for trucking companies to implement health and safety measures that go beyond government requirements,” he said.

“We could do nothing else but apply the same ethos to our event.

“The board understands the disappointment this will cause our delegates, sponsors and presenters. We share this disappointment.

“Our team has worked extremely hard over the past six months to develop a fresh and exciting conference program and great social events. But the only responsible course is to cancel the event.”

Mr Crouch said all delegates would receive a full refund of their Mega Deal or registration fees.

He said the ATA would announce arrangements for Trucking Australia 2021 when the situation becomes clearer and keep delegates and stakeholders up to date.

“I would like to thank all our event sponsors: BP, National Transport Insurance, Volvo Group Australia, PACCAR Australia, AEI Transport, Brighter, Cummins South Pacific, Daimler, EROAD, KPMG, Telstra, MaxiTRANS, Penske, Pickles, Seeing Machines, Teletrac Navman, Sutton Road Training Centre and Thermo King,” he said.

A spokesperson for Daimler Truck and Bus said they were in full support of the decision to cancel the conference and the associated Daimler Truck and Bus Future Leaders’ forum.

“The safety of attendees, participants and the wider community is clearly the most important consideration,” the spokesperson said.