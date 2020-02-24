Menu
Truckin’ suits Brent just fine

24th Feb 2020 6:00 AM

“THIS is my third stint with Kellara and I’ve been here for six years this time around, so the outfit must suit me I reckon!”

Brent Jones from Perth chatted to us when we caught up with him at Mood Food in Kempton.

He was driving a 2011 Kellara 580SS Western Star at the time and towing a 50’ Super Tilt trailer carrying a load of vehicles from Hobart back to the Launceston depot from Hobart.
“Well I’ve been on the road now for about 28 years all up, and as I said, this is my third stint with Ken,” he said.

“And it’s all good, plenty of variety and working all over the state, wherever they send us, and something different each day.

“They run great gear and keep the maintenance up as you can see and look after both their equipment and their drivers.

“Plus as an added bonus, I get to keep up with all the comings and goings at Summer Bay as well!”

Asked about time off, Brent told us he enjoyed nothing more than trout fishing up and down Tasmania’s beautiful freshwater rivers.

Big Rigs

