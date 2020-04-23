Menu
Subscribe
Login
MATTHEW JONES
MATTHEW JONES
News

Truckin’ in Tassie best decision Matthew ever made

Jonathan Wallis
23rd Apr 2020 6:00 AM

PASSING by Epping Forest, we dropped in to the Caltex road house and truck stop for a take away coffee.

Whilst we were there caught up with Matthew Jones from Lilydale when he dropped in for a refreshment break.

He was driving a “D.B.C. Cartage” 2019 Freightliner Coronado with a 565 Hp DD-15 upfront and towing a tri-axle log jinker with a load of plantation logs from Oatlands on their way to Bell Bay at the time.

“I’ve just come back from the ‘Big Island’ after six weeks or so carting livestock”, he said, “and it is so good being back and working out in the forests again.”

“ I have been driving here for five or six years and I’ve been with this bloke for about five months or so, and I reckon he’s a great boss, runs a top outfit and I’m really happy with things just now.

“Although I am originally from Singleton in New South Wales, I’ve been down here in Tasmania for about 17 years, and I reckon it was the best move I ever made, and I certainly have no regrets at all.”

Asked about how he spent his time off, Matthew told us that in one word, it is spend with the family.

tassie trucking truck driver truckie
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        WA operator won over by bells and whistles on new Actros

        WA operator won over by bells and whistles on new Actros

        News One test drive and this hard-to-impress fleet owner was hooked.

        Mackay Haulage owners ‘call it a day’

        Mackay Haulage owners ‘call it a day’

        News Mackay Haulage Company is auctioning its fleet off tomorrow as owners Angelo and...

        Fatal crash brings Princes Fwy traffic to a standstill

        Fatal crash brings Princes Fwy traffic to a standstill

        News The man, the driver of the Kia, died at the scene

        Quick thinking truckie escapes burning garbage truck

        Quick thinking truckie escapes burning garbage truck

        News The driver managed to escape injury and avoid damaging his truck