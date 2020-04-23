Truckin’ in Tassie best decision Matthew ever made

PASSING by Epping Forest, we dropped in to the Caltex road house and truck stop for a take away coffee.

Whilst we were there caught up with Matthew Jones from Lilydale when he dropped in for a refreshment break.

He was driving a “D.B.C. Cartage” 2019 Freightliner Coronado with a 565 Hp DD-15 upfront and towing a tri-axle log jinker with a load of plantation logs from Oatlands on their way to Bell Bay at the time.

“I’ve just come back from the ‘Big Island’ after six weeks or so carting livestock”, he said, “and it is so good being back and working out in the forests again.”

“ I have been driving here for five or six years and I’ve been with this bloke for about five months or so, and I reckon he’s a great boss, runs a top outfit and I’m really happy with things just now.

“Although I am originally from Singleton in New South Wales, I’ve been down here in Tasmania for about 17 years, and I reckon it was the best move I ever made, and I certainly have no regrets at all.”

Asked about how he spent his time off, Matthew told us that in one word, it is spend with the family.