Truckie’s wife can cook you up a scrumptious meal

Sarah Hullah is doing what she can to help other truckies as she knows what it's like for them on the road – her husband Tim Hullah is a truck driver.

Sarah Hullah is doing what she can to help other truckies as she knows what it's like for them on the road – her husband Tim Hullah is a truck driver.

AFTER seeing first-hand how her husband Tim Hullah struggled to find somewhere to shower and eat last week, Sarah decided to do what she could to help other truckies in the same situation.

“He went three days without a shower because nowhere he stopped would let him,” Sarah said.

“I just want to do what I can because I know what it’s like to worry about them in this situation and it’s pretty stressful.”

She said she was disappointed in how the nation’s truck drivers were being treated, so wanted to ease the burden however she could.

Sarah can meet trucks at Roseworthy in South Australia and at the parking bay on the westbound or eastbound side of the Sturt Highway after the Daveston – Freeling turn off.

Sarah said she could make the following meals for drivers with at least 25 minutes notice: tuna mornay with mash, tuna mornay with rice, spaghetti Bolognese, pumpkin curried sausages with rice, curried sausages with mash, bacon and eggs, fruit and custard, lemon self-saucing pudding, banana bread and carrot cake.

She said she could also supply tea and coffee.

Give her a call on 0487138193, 0411374546 or message her on Facebook.

Sarah also runs a home business making truck decor that includes vinyl iron on clothing and embroidery.

She’s running a 20 per cent off sale at the moment on orders more than $40 (with discount code SUPPORTOURTRUCKS at https://mrs-ducks-creations-designs.myshopify.com) and is using the money to support truck drivers to feed them the best she can.

Meanwhile, husband Tim, who works for McArdle Freight in South Australia, arrived home earlier this week but is already gearing up to head out on another trip.

He’s crossed state borders several times recently, going from SA to Victoria and into New South Wales, carrying loads in his tipper such as grain for San Remo, fertiliser and gypsum.

“It is concerning – we interact with lots of people, we touch the fuel pumps when we fill up, we talk to the clerk at the desk to pay, we see all sorts of people,” he said.

“My biggest worry is that somehow I will come into contact with someone who has it and bring it home to my family.”

Tim said it was great that people were starting to recognise how much truckies did to make sure their shelves were stacked but said it shouldn’t have taken a crisis for that to happen.

He applauded farmers, other drivers, medical staff, army members and other frontline service workers for their efforts.

“Even our Prime Minister. Yes, he’s made mistakes but we’re all trying to do something so we can get through this together and out the other side.”

Tim also wanted to give a shout out to our rest area angel Leesa Hajistassi, who we let you know about last week.

“She’s doing amazing and I picked up one of her meals the other day, she’s absolutely lovely.”

Let us know about your experiences – good and bad – in our new Keep Them Open campaign with the ATA.