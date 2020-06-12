Truckies warn young drivers to be safe around rigs

VIRTUAL reality technology is the latest tool being used to help create greater awareness of the interactions between trucks and cars on our roads.

A Power’s Country Express truck featuring truck safety messages has been launched to share the all-important road safety messages with an aim to make roads and the truckies workplace safer for everyone.

The Truck Wise VR experience is scheduled to visit registered senior schools in the Bendigo region in 2020 and participants will wear headsets to give them a sense of what it’s like from a truck driver’s point of view and as a car driver interacting with trucks.

Screenshot images from the Truck Wise VR experience.

Power’s Country Express’ Damien Power said he believed it was a shared responsibility between all road users to use roads safely.

“Power’s is fully supportive of any effort to raise awareness and help young drivers understand how to stay safe around heavy vehicles,” he said.

The project’s push comes after more cars are returning to the roads after COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to ease.

Local freight operators have helped identify several hazardous scenarios faced by truck drivers.

Student participating in the Alpha testing phase.

Truck Wise ambassador Marla Stone from Agri-Trans and the Livestock and Rural

Transporters Association of Victoria said it was an “important and overdue initiative that would help save young lives”.

She said she wanted young people to understand that inside a truck was a “man or a woman or a person in the community” and that they were human, just like everyone else.

Ms Stone said the messages on the truck were ones that every truck driver and truck operator would like people to understand.

National Heavy Vehicle Regulator chief executive officer Sal Petroccitto said figures showed light vehicles were involved in a significant number of heavy vehicle crashes.

“Understanding important safety tips, like a truck’s blind spots, allowing extra distance for a heavy vehicle to brake and the space needed to turn can reduce the risk for all road users,” he said.

The project will culminate in a travelling road show and an online resource devoted to road safety education.

The online HUB will feature an interactive 360 degree video, educational fact sheets, safety videos, an online quiz and links to other road safety programs.