Kate Dodd
News

Truckies want these at rest areas

30th Jan 2020 6:00 AM

THE Big Rigs Facebook community has called for a set of  standard, nation-wide rules for when it comes to the signposting of heavy vehicle rest areas.

Chris Guascoine said authorities also needed to make the rest areas bigger  with  daily maintained facilities.

"We have paid and continue to pay our dues in return for a strip of dirt or poorly maintained bitumen and a rubbish bin if you are lucky."

Social media users were responding to a Letter to the Editor, in which a driver suggested the  Newell Highway's standard be an example.

He said it should include: a 5km away sign with symbols to services at the location, a 2km away sign and a rest area entrance sign.

A "what is up ahead" sign would also be a welcome addition, with  the next location at the top of the list.

Michael Blythe added: "All HV rest areas need to be marked 'no vehicles under 8 tonne GVM' and fines enforced. A $500 on-the-spot fine sounds about right."

