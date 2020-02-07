Truckies unite to give sick kids chance to be kids again

Camp Quality Geelong Convoy is set to raise funds for sick kids.

THE Geelong transport industry will unite once again to give kids facing cancer the chance to be kids again with the Camp Quality Geelong Convoy set to roll into town again next week.

The annual convoy aims to raise $80,000 with 200 truck and motorbike entrants.

The colossal convoy, which will be led by the highest fundraising team, proudly displaying the coveted “lead truck” banner, will travel in a 50km loop from Richie Bro’s auction house and ends back where it began for a show and shine day.

Geelong mother Jess Pobjoy knows how fundraising events such as Convoy help children facing a cancer diagnosis.

Her daughter Olive was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma when she was just four-years-old.

“The Camp Quality Puppets helped Olive to talk and laugh and smile in hospital even when she hadn’t for days. Camp Quality brought joy into her life at the darkest time,” Jess said.

Deborah Thomas, recently appointed Camp Quality chief executive officer, will be attending her first fundraising event for the children’s cancer charity.

She will be joined by Vera Entwistle who founded Camp Quality in 1984.

The pair will ride in one of the lead trucks and are excited to join in the fun.

“Camp Quality is funded almost entirely off the generosity of everyday Australians and so many kids just like Olive have received the support they needed because of our Convoy entrants and sponsors,” Deborah said.

“It’s kids like Olive that inspire Convoy participants to unite and hit their fundraising goals year after year. We sincerely thank everyone involved for their time and generosity.”

Camp Quality Convoy is supported by principle partner Viva Energy as well as sponsors Ritchie Bros Auction House, MC Labour and Bay FM/Kick FM.

To find out more, enter or support a team, visit: http://bit.ly/2OeCkYB