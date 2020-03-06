Truckie's saviour after NT mozzie plague

This outback NT truckie was very helpful in the mozzie situation.

This outback NT truckie was very helpful in the mozzie situation. Contributed

SEVERAL Northern Territory truckies who always carry insect repellent in their cabins have been helpful to others in the past few weeks.

After heavy rain in many areas there have been plagues of mosquitoes which potentially transmit nasty diseases to humans.

One of these drivers did a run from Darwin to Adelaide and along the way stopped at various places where motorists were being attacked by mozzies.

Without hesitation he let them use his repellent which was much appreciated.

These even included several lots of grey nomads in vans.

There has also been reports from other truckies of lots of blood sucking mozzies around parts of Western Australia, Queensland and NSW after rain.

Many drivers do carry repellent all year round and another NT truckie gave Spy a hint.

"Make sure you buy repellent in a plastic container rather than a spray can as these can burst if left inside a vehicle in extreme heat," he said.

A driver who lives near Ballina in NSW said mozzies have been thick, but surprisingly, they're not too bad at the moment.

"Maybe they've all drowned in all the rain we're having," he joked.

This gent also said his yard was invaded by plover birds after the downpours.