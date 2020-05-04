Truckies needed to deliver containers to bushfire regions

BUSHFIRE AID: Operators are needed to help deliver 50 containers to properties in Gippsland and in the North East of Victoria.

BUSHFIRE AID: Operators are needed to help deliver 50 containers to properties in Gippsland and in the North East of Victoria.

THE Victorian Transport Association is leading an initiative with stevedore Victoria International Container Terminal and Bushfire Recovery Victoria to provide shipping containers to Victorians who lost homes and outbuildings during the fires that ravaged much of the state last summer.

VICT has generously provided 50 new 20-foot shipping containers so that those Victorians having to rebuild can store materials safely and securely on-site. The containers are not to be used for accommodation.

VTA CEO Peter Anderson said the association was calling for support from VTA members and transport operators to deliver the shipping containers to properties in Gippsland and in the North East of Victoria.

"Provision of the containers by VICT is a terrific start but we now need to locate and place these containers on site so that they can be used during the recovery and reconstruction effort," he said.

"The VTA is now asking our varied and supportive members to look at being able to supply equipment and drivers to assist in this process.

"We are hoping to deliver these containers in late May in a very coordinated manner, to be conducted by the VTA and in conjunction with Bushfire Recovery Victoria, which was established by the Victorian Government to co-ordinate reconstruction and help those left devastated by the fires."

Mr Anderson said the industry had worked tirelessly during the fires to support evacuation efforts and towns that were shut off.

"This program is an extension of the industry's efforts to support Victorians and is further evidence that that those who suffered so much are not forgotten and will continue to receive tangible and real support for a long time to come."

Operators that are willing to help with container transport services are urged to contact the association on 03 9646 8590.