TRUCKIES SAY: Slow down, consider impact of silly decisions

A TRUCK driver has issued a plea to motorists this Christmas to "slow down and think about the impact of their silly driving and bad decisions" around trucks.

Adam Lee, a driver who was caught up in a near fatal crash in November 2016 at the corner of Penrice and Stockwell roads in the Barossa Valley when a motorist pulled out into the highway in front of him, asked the public to think about their actions and the impact those actions of "trying to save 10 seconds" would have on other people's lives.

"It's selfish and that 10 seconds could be your last, or someone else's last," he said.

Adam made the plea at a press conference held by the South Australian Road Transport Association yesterday following a fatal crash in Adelaide's northern suburbs.

The motorcyclist, 31, of Paralowie, was riding a black Yamaha bike on Waterloo Corner Rd in Burton when he collided with the truck just after 4.20am on Tuesday.

He suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, but he died hours later.

The driver of the truck, 42, from Mount Barker, was not injured.

A serious accident between a motor bike and truck photographed on Waterloo Corner Road at Burton, Adelaide on Tuesday the 17th of December 2019. (AAP/ Keryn Stevens)

The state's road toll is now 104, compared with 73 this time last year.

SARTA executive officer Steve Shearer said more than 80 per cent of fatal car-truck crashes were caused by "motorists poor decisions around trucks", as shown in repeated Government studies.

He said the 2019 Crash Report from NTI Insurance put that figure as high as 90 per cent.

"It's about saving lives, not blame," he said.

"The trucking industry is working to eradicate the 20 per cent of fatal car-truck crashes we cause bt we need motorists' help to eradicate the other 80 per cent.

Experienced road train driver Sharon Middleton said there were no winners when tragedy struck on the roads.

"Lives are lost and others are never the same, including the truckie's. We all need to share the road safely."

SARTA asks motorists to:

• PLEASE GIVE TRUCKS PLENTY OF ROOM: We can't stop as fast as you.

• Don't cut in front of trucks.

• ONLY overtake if you can see well ahead and there is plenty of room.

• Stay back. Don't sit right behind a truck; you can't see if it's safe to pass.

• Be patient … it's better to lose a few minutes than to lose your life.

• We will help you get there safely.