Truckie Cam Byrom wants to encourage men to talk about their mental health.
News

TRUCKIE'S MENTAL HEALTH: 'It doesn't cost much to listen'

23rd Jan 2020 6:00 AM

TRUCK drivers are beginning to feel more comfortable about discussing their mental health, as displayed on the Big Rigs Facebook page.

Cam Byrom, who was trying to spread the message "it ain't weak to speak" said it was okay to discuss your demons with others.

"We're all fighting the same battle, it's a tough gig," he said. "We're not going to solve the industry's problems in one conversation, but it'll help you feel better."

Timothy Jack said he had a mate who drove interstate and called him when he knew he was driving home. 

"Sometime just chit chat, sometimes personal, it doesn't cost much to listen," he said.

Trevor Warner thought driving trucks could help mental health if you were in the right environment.

"We are ideally situated to take advantage of the free time behind the wheel," he said.

"These days we have access to a lot of help via YouTube and audiobooks.

"A time out, in a way.

big rigs hot topics mental health truck driver
Big Rigs

