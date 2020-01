EMERGENCY services were called to a truck rollover which blocked all lanes of the Pacific Highway on Tuesday night.

Around 6.55pm firefighters were called to attend the incident which involved a B-double on the Pacific Hwy near Rileys Hill Rd, Woodburn.

Fire & Rescue Goonellabah station officer Dean Snape said the Hazmat crew were notified around 6.55pm.

It is understood the driver escaped without serious injury.