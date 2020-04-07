Truckies locked out of dining areas by state health boss

TRUCKIES MISSING OUT: Some Queensland roadhouses are being prevented from allowing drivers to dine in.

TRUCKIES MISSING OUT: Some Queensland roadhouses are being prevented from allowing drivers to dine in.

TRUCKIES are still being prevented from enjoying in-house dining at some Queensland roadhouses because of a red-tape bungle by the Queensland Department of Health.

Big Rigs was alerted to the issue today in a tweet by truckie Trevor Warner, who is also the Queensland delegate to the National Road Freighters’ Association.

Mr Warner said that despite a federal exemption being signed off by the National Cabinet more than a week ago, allowing truckies to dine in under strict criteria, Dr Jeannette Young, the chief health officer of Queensland, has not updated the state’s current health directive along the same lines.

The fallout from the incongruity was highlighted at a Gin Gin roadhouse, near Bundaberg, recently when staff were threatened with a fine by police if they allowed truckies to continue to dine there.

A witness familiar with the incident, who spoke to Big Rigs on the condition of anonymity, said the law needs to change urgently to bring the state into line with the rest of Australia.

He said the current situation puts unnecessary stress on staff and the drivers.

“It’s hard for everyone,” he said. “Where are the truckies supposed to eat?

“Some transport companies don’t allow truckies to eat in their truck, so are they supposed to sit in the dirt across the road?”

Mr Warner said that on his last trip to North Queensland many roadhouses weren’t opened for dining, but hopes the Gin Gin incident was a one-off.

“The problem at Gin Gin appears to have occurred primarily because the Queensland CHO hadn’t updated the current health directive to exempt the truck drivers,” he said.

“So, officially the ‘no dining’ order remained in force. QPS takes their orders from the Queensland Government, not Canberra. In this case, it was disappointing how QPS acted, when some common sense could have been exercised.

“Hopefully this is an isolated incident and truck stops can return to providing normal services to our truck drivers.”

The Queensland Trucking Association has compiled a detailed list of roadhouses still operating, but confirmed that some in the state were still not providing dining in-house until the order had been signed by the chief health officer.

Department of Health Queensland has been approached for comment.

For more on our joint Keep Them Open campaign with the Australian Trucking Association, click here.