Truckie’s idea gains traction with community

ONE driver’s suggestion for bringing truck stops and service centres into the Chain of Responsibility was met with applause from the trucking community.

Lawrence Hardy called for major truck stops to be recognised as “heavy vehicle driver fatigue management centres”.

Nigel Rutley said as much as drivers were needed right now, they were exposed to a considerable amount of risk to the virus.

“I was becoming quite anxious until I arrived at the Toll run Coles Somerton in Victoria,” he said.

“They have mobile phone option to gain access to the site upon arrival, doors are jammed open at receiving office with plenty of sanitiser and wipes. Thankyou Coles Somerton you’re setting the standard and I felt protected.”

Christopher Killen said it was upsetting when he arrived at workplaces to unload or load, the docks were only working to protect themselves and not the drivers. “We go to places like Coles where they lock themselves in offices and so forth but every driver has to use the same phone to get in. I don’t even want to think about the paperwork!”

Matthew Becker congratulated BP Morayfield South, where he saw staff disinfecting handrails and door handles. “It only works if truck stops actually clean the facilities,” he said.