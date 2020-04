THE Winton Roadhouse owner Angus McAuley said things have been hard but truckies will not go unfed.

“My team and I at Winton Roadhouse will do everything in our power to look after the likes of truck drivers,” he wrote on Facebook.

“I’ll be honest, times are tough right now but no-one will go unfed, unshowered or without fuel here.”

Social media users celebrated the western Queensland roadhouse’s efforts.

One user said: “You can’t ask for a nicer group.”