Truckie's good driving record saves him from huge fine

The truckie had been driving for more than 50 years.

The truckie had been driving for more than 50 years.

A TRUCK driver who admitted driving more than the permitted hours in a day has been rewarded for his good traffic record of more than 50 years of driving.

Basil Smith was told the maximum penalty in Queensland for driving more than three hours above the permitted 12 hours in any one day was a fine of $16,000.

However, Magistrate Kay Ryan noted the 67-year-old had a "very good" traffic record and fined him just $1000 with no conviction recorded.

Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard Smith's prime mover had been pulled over by a police traffic task force on the Leichhardt Highway near Goondiwindi about 7pm, November 23, last year.

The extended hours of driving was considered to be in the "critical risk" area, Mr Brewster-Webb said.

READ MORE AT THE CHRONICLE