Menu
Subscribe
Login
The truckie had been driving for more than 50 years.
The truckie had been driving for more than 50 years.
News

Truckie's good driving record saves him from huge fine

20th Feb 2020 6:00 AM

A TRUCK driver who admitted driving more than the permitted hours in a day has been rewarded for his good traffic record of more than 50 years of driving.

Basil Smith was told the maximum penalty in Queensland for driving more than three hours above the permitted 12 hours in any one day was a fine of $16,000.

However, Magistrate Kay Ryan noted the 67-year-old had a "very good" traffic record and fined him just $1000 with no conviction recorded.

Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard Smith's prime mover had been pulled over by a police traffic task force on the Leichhardt Highway near Goondiwindi about 7pm, November 23, last year.

The extended hours of driving was considered to be in the "critical risk" area, Mr Brewster-Webb said.

READ MORE AT THE CHRONICLE

fatigue goondiwindi leichhardt highway rest break toowoomba magistrates court truck driver truckie fatality
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        NSW battered by deadly thunderstorms

        NSW battered by deadly thunderstorms

        Weather Severe deadly thunderstorms that battered New South Wales overnight and saw a man killed will continue to strike this morning.

        NHVR is not restricted by borders now

        NHVR is not restricted by borders now

        News Heavy vehicle operators have long called for standard compliance, across borders...

        Truckies embrace digital market

        Truckies embrace digital market

        News Former footy star scores win with freight platform

        Why was my claim declined for pre-existing condition?

        Why was my claim declined for pre-existing condition?

        News PERSONAL Accident and Sickness Income Protection would have to be one of the most...