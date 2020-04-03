Truckies get green light through Queensland border

ON YOUR WAY: A Queensland Transport Inspector signals to a truck driver at the Queensland border in Wallangarra. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

FREIGHT transport services remain exempt from the tough new border restrictions now in place in Queensland.

From midnight last night, other motorists will now be turned around if they are not a Queensland resident, or don’t have a border pass exemption.

The restrictions replace the current arrangements which enabled people to cross the border provided they self-quarantine for 14 days.

Additional barriers were also erected in the streets of Coolangatta to further enforce border controls.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said strengthening border crossings and reducing the number of people travelling to Queensland would assist in minimising the spread of the virus.

“Now is not the time to be travelling interstate unnecessarily,” Minister Ryan said.

“Unless you are a Queensland resident or have an exemption such as you work here or are required to travel for medical reasons, or are involved in freight transportation, you will be turned away.

“We are doing this in the interests of community safety.”

Since Queensland implemented border restrictions on Wednesday, 25 March, 19,760 vehicles have been intercepted and police have issued 1,451 quarantine orders to people crossing the border.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll said police were appreciative of the cooperation shown by the majority of motorists during the border crossing process.

“We know the border controls have caused some delays on the roads, however, we are very grateful for the majority of drivers who have been cooperative and followed police directions,” Commissioner Carroll said.

“The stronger measures will reduce the need for police to conduct follow-up quarantine checks for those who are directed to self-isolate when crossing the border.

“Importantly, penalties may apply to any non-Queensland resident without an exemption who enters the state.”