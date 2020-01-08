Truckies face crippling losses due to bushfires

DFES shared this photo this morning, highlighting the dangerous bushfires in Western Australia. PHOTO: DFES/ABC Goldfields-Esperance

WESTERN Roads Federation welcomed media attributed comments that the Federal Government intends to announce a business assistance package for those impacted by fires.

The Western Australian road transport association called on the Federal Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud to remember that transport companies are also businesses that have been impacted by the devastating bushfires.

The bushfires that have forced an unprecedented ongoing two-week closure of the Eyre highway connecting Perth and Adelaide has imposed crippling costs on many transport operators stuck at the roadblocks.

Some transport operators are losing millions as they pay wages and run expensive transport refrigeration equipment in order to protect customer's produce.

Costs that are not recoverable from clients.

For many smaller operators stuck at the roadblocks or unable to maintain transport operations, this unprecedented road closure could mean crippling financial losses.

WRF chairman Craig Smith-Gander said transport companies were businesses too and must be included in any business assistance package.

"Specifically, we call on the Minister to ensure Western Australian transport companies and their interstate counterparts who provide Australia's vital east-west road transport connection are included in any Federal Government Business Assistance package," he said.

"I wish to take this opportunity to pay tribute to our states and our nations truck drivers and transport companies who have continued to support their communities and their customers throughout the crisis."

In the meantime, transport companies and their customers are reminded that WA remains closed at the border to all traffic.