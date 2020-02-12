Truckies face $191 fine for dodging new Sydney toll road

NEW FINES: Truckies snapped using Pennant Hills Road instead of the new NorthConnex will be fined almost $200. Photo: Adam Ward

NEW FINES: Truckies snapped using Pennant Hills Road instead of the new NorthConnex will be fined almost $200. Photo: Adam Ward

TRUCKIES have been put on notice that they face a $191 fine if caught dodging Sydney’s new NorthConnex toll road, which is scheduled to open in the middle of the year.

Gantries on either side of Pennant Hills Road in Sydney’s north-west will record heavy vehicles evading the NorthConnex. It’s expected the toll for trucks will be similar to the M2, with trucks paying more than $23 and cars about $7.85.

Scott Charlton, the boss of Transurban, the toll road giant responsible for delivering and operating the 9km roadway, told the Sydney Morning Herald that the fee for trucks made economic sense given how much time they would save.

“Under any economic value for a heavy vehicle, if you’re not doing deliveries in the area, then using the toll road is so much more economic,” Mr Charlton said, adding the new motorway bypassed 21 traffic lights and two school zones.

Mr Charlton said it was up to the state government to set the fine for trucks that evaded the toll.

A Transport for NSW spokesman said truck drivers would not lose any demerit points if cameras caught them avoiding the new tollway.

The spokesman said the toll would make the area safer for motorists, by taking large trucks off local roads.

“One of the key reasons for building NorthConnex was to deliver faster, safer, more reliable and efficient journeys for road users,” said the spokesman.