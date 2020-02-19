Truckies embrace digital market

THE term “disrupter” gets bandied around a lot when describing tech start-ups in the booming digital freight brokerage sector.

But if you ask early adopter Robert Russell, “enabler” is a much more accurate tag for his market-leading Brisbane-based operation TruckIt.net.

“What we’re trying to do is enable our transport operators to do their job easier,” said the brains behind the pioneering online platform that matched 5000 truckies with jobs right around Australia, all with a few clicks of the mouse.

“We’re trying to give them the tools to be able to compete, bring them more jobs and to make their businesses more ­efficient.”

The former Scottish rugby international started TruckIt.net in 2012 after struggling to find a competitive rate for moving his belongings back to his hometown of Brisbane.

The freight marketplace that resulted – reputedly the first of its kind in Australia – has since carried more than 500,000 listings, covering more than 50 million kilometres, with about $1.5 million in jobs up for grabs at any one time.

TruckIt.net also had its industry credibility franked recently, with a new partnership with NTI to provide its customers with the option to take out affordable single transit insurance for qualifying jobs booked through the platform.

“We think we were the first of our kind in the country and would like to think that gives us the experience to deliver a much better customer experience than the swag of newcomers who have joined the industry in recent times,” managing director,” Mr Russell said.

Although TruckIt.net has its fair share of brokers and larger operators bidding for jobs, Mr Russell said the smaller owner-operator was by far its biggest demographic.

They’re attracted by the system’s simple-to-use navigation, fast and secure payment terms, relatively cheap brokerage fees by traditional standards – a sliding scale of 13 per cent to just 2.5 per cent for the bigger hauls – and an easy, free, no-hassle sign-up.

Once verified by the TruckIt.net team – photo ID and proof of address are two of the mandatory requirements – drivers start quoting to move everything from cars, pallets, motorbikes, machinery and household furniture, to name a few of the most popular cargo listings.

Robert Russell from TruckIt

You can search online via collection delivery location, use the “watch” feature to save jobs that interest you, save searches for your favourite routes or categories and receive alerts when new postings are listed.

Truckies can quote direct to customers on the platform and add in extra relevant information that might help them win the job.

Both parties can rate each other on the platform, which helps build trust and customer confidence when bidding for work.

An app was also in the works, which Mr Russell said would include more ­features, including geo-tracking.

Payments can be made directly with the customer or via the site’s news escrow system called TruckIt Pay.

The transport operator decides which payment option best suits their requirements.

“If the TruckIt Pay system is selected, funds are paid into a holding account and dispersed upon both parties agreeing that the items have been delivered,” Mr Russell said.

“You can download a job invoice from the platform too so you can claim GST.

“We’re trying to make it easier for both parties.”

TruckIt.net does have a dispute resolution process but only initiates it if there is non-delivery and the TruckIt Pay option is in play.

“If goods are delivered, the funds are paid,” Mr Russell said.

“If something is damaged, for example, that’s a separate issue and up to the truckie and customer to resolve with their insurer.”

As for the future, Mr Russell is excited about what the ­platform has to offer, from its ability to fill back loads to generally helping give the smaller owner-operator a more competitive edge.

“I understand that there are always people who are going to be hesitant about embracing technology,” he said.

“But technological change is here regardless and there is a lot we can do to help truckies’ business.”