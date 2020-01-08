Menu
Subscribe
Login
News

Truckie’s dash for desperate fire-stricken farmers

by Chad Van Estrop
8th Jan 2020 9:23 AM

 

A dairy farmer whose 1500-acre property was slashed to just 10 acres of usable land following savage New Year's Eve fires in the state's northeast prompted Clifton Springs trucker Peter Wiffen to spring into action.

A call to his farming father got the ball rolling in gathering hay bales for farmers whose properties were ravaged by raging infernos.

 

 

Peter Wiffen trucks transporting hay bales to farmers affected by bushfires
Peter Wiffen trucks transporting hay bales to farmers affected by bushfires

Mr Wiffen's effort with the help of farmers from the Bellarine Peninsula and Moriac region, and petrol donated by Mortimer's in Drysdale culminated in 80 hay bales being dropped off to the fire-affected Corryong district on the Victorian-NSW border yesterday.

"It just snowballed after I made the first call. It's a pretty small contribution compared to what these poor buggers have been through," Mr Wiffen said.

"We were in a convoy of about 28 trucks loaded with hay that arrived today. This has been going on for the past three days. There was a fire truck in the convoy in case embers hit the hay."

Mr Wiffen who drove one of two trucks carrying the bales from the Bellarine Peninsula to Corryong across two days described the region as a "war zone."

"It is terrible, like a war zone. There's dead cattle everywhere and burnt-out cars. All that is left in some areas are concrete or brick chimneys."

Mr Wiffen, who had to leave some hay bales behind in Portarlington, hopes to make a similar trip to drop off hay bales to communities effected by bushfires in East Gippsland.

More Stories

Show More
bushfire crisis bushfires editors picks hay bales rescue dash truck driver truckie

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Cars, trucks brought through WA fire zone

        Cars, trucks brought through WA fire zone

        News Authorities have moved a convoy of cars and trucks through a fire zone blocking the Eyre Highway in Western Australia's east.

        7 ways truckies are helping help fire ravaged communities

        7 ways truckies are helping help fire ravaged communities

        News Truckies from all around are helping bushfire victims

        ‘No one should travel’: Fires close roads

        ‘No one should travel’: Fires close roads

        News Major roads closed due to horror fire conditions.

        Scania sets new benchmark for deliveries in 2019

        Scania sets new benchmark for deliveries in 2019

        News SCANIA Australia has set a new benchmark for deliveries in 2019, with 1149...