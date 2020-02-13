Menu
Leon and Simone Badenoch of Mount Gambier's 2013 4900FX Western Star entry at the Heywood Truck Show.Photo Lindy Annett
News

Truckies celebrated at show

13th Feb 2020 6:00 AM

SIX new names will be unveiled on the South West Road Transport Wall of Legends at the upcoming Heywood Truck Show.

The wall was started by Lindy Annett after she became involved in the show.

“I think it’s important (that these people are celebrated) as our area has a great influx of truckies and what they do is admirable,” she said.

The show will be held at the Keywood Rec Reserve in Heywood on February 29.

Gates open at 7am, with truck competition registrations closing at 11am when the judging begins.

Lindy said there were lots of trophies on offer for the region’s top rigs, including the coveted Rig of the Show.

“Every category has a trophy and we have some great prizes,” she said.

Other highlights will include a visit from Outback Truckers star Glenn “Yogi” Kendall, a Victorian woodchop competition, the Bullet Burnout Truck, Lightning McQueen, Sullivans Sketching, a street parade and more.

You can also pick up a copy of the 2020 Aussie Truckies Calendar.

“It’s a whole day of fun, people comment when they walk away that they didn’t realise how big of a show it was going to be,” Lindy said.

More details at www.facebook.com/heywoodtruckandute.show.

