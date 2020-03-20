Truckies can deliver to NSW supermarkets around the clock

CURFEW LIFTED: NSW truckies can now deliver to supermarkets around the clock while the crisis continues.

SUPERMARKETS across NSW are now able to receive deliveries 24 hours a day to restock their shelves under new rules introduced by the State Government.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the government had moved to override local council rules that restrict some stores from restocking their shelves and operating their loading docks outside regular business hours.

"We need to make sure these products can move from factories to shelves as quickly as possible," Ms Berejiklian said.

"We are moving quickly so truck drivers can make deliveries to supermarkets around the clock.

"It is important that people now stop unnecessary panic buying."

Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes said the State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (COVID-19 Response) 2020 makes clear that truck deliveries are able to supply shops and retailers with essential goods at all times to support communities.

"Councils and retailers have been working well together to allow greater flexibility in delivery hours, and this change gives everyone the certainty we need to ensure these deliveries can continue," Mr Stokes said.

"The SEPP makes clear that truck deliveries are able to supply shops and retailers with essential goods at all times."

The new rules apply immediately and will be kept in place until the crisis is over.

The Australian Logistics Council (ALC) has applauded the decision to override curfews that prevent night-time deliveries and loading dock use for duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

"This is a sensible and welcome move by the NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Planning Minister Rob Stokes that will allow logistics companies to get stock into stores 24 hours a day," said ALC CEO Kirk Coningham.

"It's important that Australians understand we are confronting a demand challenge, not a supply one. Australia is not about to run out of food, toilet paper, or disinfectant products. The instances of panic buying we have witnessed in recent weeks are unprecedented and unhelpful."

"ALC echoes the Prime Minister's call from earlier this week for Australians to refrain from needless hoarding and panic purchasing, and to treat retail staff and the logistics sector's workforce with respect during this enormously challenging period."

"The most pressing challenge for logistics companies at present is getting stock into stores quickly enough to satisfy extraordinarily heightened levels of consumer demand. The existence of curfews that prohibit deliveries during certain hours are a barrier to addressing that challenge."