Truckies ask caravanners to keep these things in mind

THE reaction to a recent letter to the editor published on the Big Rigs website about what to do about the issues between trucks and caravans garnered a massive response from the trucking community.

The letter writer said he felt it was time for the trucking community to “make a stand against the caravanning community by showing how their actions are impacting their livelihood and safety”.

Hundreds of commenters sided with him and many agreed with his suggestion that more education was needed.

Others had different suggestions. Interstate truck driver and caravanner Les Stewart said he believed caravanners needed to stay out of truck parking areas.

Sam Matthews Lovely banks vic located on the geelong ring road bp service station colac bound or typically west bound - CARAVANS IN TRUCK PARKING SPOTS

He said he used the WikiCamps app which advised him of all free camps and available rest stops – and none of them were truck drivers rest areas.

“Caravaners pay your $8 and stay in the places for you just as I do and let us truckies have our rest and make it home to our families,” he said.

Adrian Bates said it came down to compliance.

“If they wish to drive a 2.5t vehicle and tow a 2.5t trailer they would need to get a LR licence,” he said.

He said one road rule a lot of caravanners didn’t understand was towing mirrors.

“If the trailer is wider than the tow vehicle towing mirrors are needed to be fitted to the towing vehicle,” he said.