Truckies answer farmers’ call for help in WA

HELPING HAND: The trucks arrive at Sherwood Station to bring some relief to the drought-stricken region.

HELPING HAND: The trucks arrive at Sherwood Station to bring some relief to the drought-stricken region.

A SPECIAL hay delivery brought much needed relief for drought-affected WA farmers in the Meekatharra Shire over the Australia Day weekend.

Not-for-profit organisation Farmers Across Borders, together with Jeep Australia and over 70 volunteers loaded 20 road trains with 2,000 bales of donated fodder and delivered it over 1,000kms from Esperance.

Celebrations flowed with a town BBQ held by major sponsors Jeep Australia, followed by live local entertainment from Daron Keogh.

"We are thankful for Jeep Australia's support of Farmers Across Borders for a second year, helping our West Australian farmers in such dire times," said Ms Sam Starcevich, co-founder of Farmers Across Borders.

Truckie Evan Warburton set off with two trucks from Wandering on the Thursday afternoon to be part of the convoy to the arid communities more than 700km from Perth.

In his second year helping out, Evan told ABC News that he jumped behind the wheel without hesitation.

"Seeing the smiles on the pastoralists' faces is why we do it," said Evan.

"It's a great cause, the blokes out here are doing it pretty tough."