Truckies alive after shocking near miss

TWO truck drivers must be thanking their lucky stars right now after escaping death after a terrifying close call in Western Australia.

The shocking footage, obtained by Channel 7, shows the moment when one truck turns right into the path of another prime mover on Wattleup Road in Wattleup, south of Perth.

The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon and one driver had to be cut from his truck and was taken to hospital with suspected spinal injuries.

The report by 7 News said there was a "desperate plea for action" from residents "fearing more people could be hurt or worse" as the crash was just the latest in a string of incidents.