A man is critical after a head-on smash between a truck and car.
News

Truckies alive after several nasty crashes this morning

17th Dec 2019 8:50 AM

A TRUCK driver has been taken to a Queensland hospital with head, shoulder and suspected spinal injuries after his truck rolled on the Burnett Highway this morning. 

The crash happened near Goomeri, west of Gympie, at 6am. 

He was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition. 

Two other truck drivers have escaped serious injury after two other crashes around the country this morning. 

However, the other drivers involved in the crashes, in the Lockyer Valley in Queensland and in Burton in Adelaide's north, are fighting for their lives. 

A man was trapped in the crash wreckage for more than two hours on the Gatton-Clifton Rd, Mt Whitestone, in the Lockyer Valley. Emergency services worked to free the man from his car, whose legs were pinned in the wreckage. 

He also suffered serious leg and abdominal injuries and was flown to the Toowoomba Hospital. A passenger in the car was also taken to the hospital in a stable condition. 

A motorcyclist was critically injured in the crash in Adelaide after the bike and a truck collided at 4.20am at the intersection of Barton Cres and Waterloo Corner Rd in Burton. 

Major Crash Officers are attending the scene to assist with the investigation.

