Truckies advised to carry their own toilet paper

NSW Transport states toilet paper theft is now so bad they will no longer be guaranteeing you'll get any at highway rest stops. SUPPLIED

WE KNEW this day would come, but we hoped that it wouldn’t.

Australia has been gripped by a strange need for everyone in the country to stock up on toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic, with supermarkets selling out of the stuff like hot cakes.

When our columnist SPY told us he’d heard whispers of rolls going missing and drivers telling him they’d seen people attempting to steal rolls from public toilets in rest areas meant only for truck driver use, we thought he had to be joking.

No-one is rude enough to do that.

But yes, it seems they are.

Road Freight New South Wales boss Simon O’Hara has advised drivers in the state that as well as toilet paper being stolen, a number of facilities had been vandalised.

It is understood that some of the locked TfNSW storerooms at rest areas have also been broken into and significant amounts of toilet paper and cleaning materials have been stolen.

In communications with RFNSW members, Mr O’Hara said as a result Transport for NSW, which manages more than 600 rest areas across the state, will no longer be able to reliably supply toilet paper at those rest areas.

“In the event that supplies at a rest area have been exhausted, drivers who wish to use toilet facilities will need to supply their own toilet paper or flushable paper-based product to use,” he said.

Mr O’Hara said RFNSW was pleading with the community to do the right things and respect our truck drivers and ensure they have an adequate place to stop and use the facilities.

“Vandalism and theft of these facilities, particularly at this time of global pandemic, puts a strain on the supply chain and – more personally – on drivers who depend on these rest areas for their long distance driving,” he said.

Transport for NSW is still maintaining all rest areas across the state, including toilet facilities, to ensure all drivers are provided with a safe place to stop and take a break.

Big Rigs is working with the Australian Trucking Association on the Keep Them Open campaign to encourage truck stops and roadhouses to keep their toilets, showers and driver lounges open.

Let us know your experiences, good and bad.