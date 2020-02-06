Menu
More than $100k seized from bunk of a truck on the Cunningham Hwy
News

Truckie's $140k stash revealed in routine check

6th Feb 2020 10:28 AM

A ROUTINE heavy vehicle check on a truck in Goondiwindi by police has ended in the seizing of $140,000 in concealed cash.

At approximately 5.30pm Goondiwindi police intercepted a car carrier vehicle travelling west along the Cunningham Highway for a logbook check.

Senior Sargent Tyrone Soper said the line of questioning with the male driver in his mid-50s created enough suspicion for police to conduct a full vehicle inspection.

The driver was taken to Goondiwindi police station and charged with proceeds of crime. He was released on bail from the Goondiwindi watch house late last night and will appear in Goondiwindi Magistrates court later this month.

Big Rigs

