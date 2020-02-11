Menu
Subscribe
Login
The truckie will make his dreams come true after winning more than $1 million in Gold Lotto.
The truckie will make his dreams come true after winning more than $1 million in Gold Lotto.
News

Truckie wins more than $1 million in Gold Lotto

11th Feb 2020 2:32 PM

A Rothwell truck driver is still struggling to believe he will never have to make another rental or mortgage payment again after winning more than $1 million in Saturday's Gold Lotto.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, bought his QuickPick entry online.

The Courier Mail reported he was one of four to win the division one prize nationally - with each winner taking home $1,104,264.47.

The man was lost for words when a Golden Casket official informed him of his win.

The Rothwell man said he planned to use his "life-changing" prize to buy himself a home.

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4023 on Saturday 8 February 2020 were 17, 19, 44, 24, 36 and 38, while the supplementary numbers were 2 and 39.

gold lotto gold lotto winner truck truck driver truckie winner
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Rio Tinto tightens payment terms to smaller operators

        Rio Tinto tightens payment terms to smaller operators

        News WA trucking body said it’s about time mining industry stopped holding transport companies to ransom.

        You are a credit to industry

        You are a credit to industry

        News WE HAVE survived the first month of the year, which will be remembered for the...

        Liz Martin and Hall of Fame supporters gagged by injunction

        Liz Martin and Hall of Fame supporters gagged by injunction

        News War of words ends with court action to protect the reputation of a trucking...

        Hotline call triggers first prosecution under new CoR laws

        Hotline call triggers first prosecution under new CoR laws

        News The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) has commenced its first prosecution...