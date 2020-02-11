Truckie wins more than $1 million in Gold Lotto

The truckie will make his dreams come true after winning more than $1 million in Gold Lotto.

A Rothwell truck driver is still struggling to believe he will never have to make another rental or mortgage payment again after winning more than $1 million in Saturday's Gold Lotto.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, bought his QuickPick entry online.

The Courier Mail reported he was one of four to win the division one prize nationally - with each winner taking home $1,104,264.47.

The man was lost for words when a Golden Casket official informed him of his win.

The Rothwell man said he planned to use his "life-changing" prize to buy himself a home.

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4023 on Saturday 8 February 2020 were 17, 19, 44, 24, 36 and 38, while the supplementary numbers were 2 and 39.