QLD_CM_NEWS_BRAVERY_27MARCH20
News

Truckie wins Aussie bravery medal

31st Mar 2020 3:51 PM

HE HELPED pull a man from a burning car, but truck driver Darren Fyfe insists he’s not a hero.

His courageous actions earned him an Australian Bravery Medal, but he said, “any normal caring person would have done the same thing”.

Darren saved the life of Ryan Smith, when he pulled him out of an exploded car on the Sturt Highway in South Australia in 2015.

He’d stopped after a two-car collision caused a massive fireball and he said all he heard was “screaming from the other car which was on its roof”.

The truckie, from New Farm in Brisbane, told the Courier Mail that he ran over the vehicles and when one exploded, it “lifted him off the ground” and he landed on his lower back.

“Then I got up and all I could see is Ryan’s feet sticking out (of the passenger side) so I grabbed his ankles and pulled him out through the hole and dragged him about 20 feet and rolled him,” he said.

Darren ran back to the same car to save a woman, Ryan’s mother Leanne, however he couldn’t get to her and she died.

The Courier Mail reported that the driver of the other vehicle, Ian Peter Clarke, was driving 45kmh over the limit and was high on meth when he crashed into the car driven by Mrs Smith.

He pleaded guilty to offences relating to the incident this month and will be sentenced this year.

Mr Fyfe said the accident had seriously affected his mental wellbeing and he was seeing a psychiatrist and taking medication.

He said his licences had been taken off him because of the medication.

Mr Fyfe said he had never met Mr Smith but would like to one day.

He had only just been back on the job for three months when the incident unfolded in 2015 because he was in a truck roll which seriously injured him and took him off the road for 12 years.

