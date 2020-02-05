Truckie unharmed after cattle truck rolls

Emergency services are still on scene at the crash past East Jindabyne. PHOTO: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 338 Jindabyne

EMERGENCY services remain at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the state's Snowy Mountain region today.

About 9.40am, emergency services were called to Kosciuszko Road near Jerrara Drive, East Jindabyne, after reports of a truck and car crash.

Police have been told a cattle truck rolled onto its side and a car crashed down an embankment while taking evasive action.

The truck driver, a 30-year-old man, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Cooma Hospital in a stable condition and to undergo mandatory testing.

The 51-year-old female driver of the car was treated at the scene and taken to Cooma Hospital, before she was airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A number of cattle died at the scene and the remaining cattle were secured in a paddock nearby.

Officers from Monaro Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

As investigations continue, anyone who may have dashcam footage or information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers.