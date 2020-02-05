Menu
Subscribe
Login
Emergency services are still on scene at the crash past East Jindabyne. PHOTO: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 338 Jindabyne
Emergency services are still on scene at the crash past East Jindabyne. PHOTO: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 338 Jindabyne
News

Truckie unharmed after cattle truck rolls

5th Feb 2020 3:30 PM

EMERGENCY services remain at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the state's Snowy Mountain region today.

About 9.40am, emergency services were called to Kosciuszko Road near Jerrara Drive, East Jindabyne, after reports of a truck and car crash.

Police have been told a cattle truck rolled onto its side and a car crashed down an embankment while taking evasive action.

The truck driver, a 30-year-old man, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Cooma Hospital in a stable condition and to undergo mandatory testing.

The 51-year-old female driver of the car was treated at the scene and taken to Cooma Hospital, before she was airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A number of cattle died at the scene and the remaining cattle were secured in a paddock nearby.

Officers from Monaro Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

As investigations continue, anyone who may have dashcam footage or information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

cattle truck crash police transport truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Trucking industry pays fair share of NHVR costs

        Trucking industry pays fair share of NHVR costs

        News ATA said Productivity Commission should revise its draft finding and recommendation related to cost recovery.

        NHVR officers lending hand to hay runners

        NHVR officers lending hand to hay runners

        News NHVR staff across Victoria and South Australia have been doing their part for the...

        Aussie-first haul was long, tough but successful

        Aussie-first haul was long, tough but successful

        News Rex J Andrews and West Coast Trucking combine for a masterly display of logistical...

        Parish gets manufacturing

        Parish gets manufacturing

        News Melbourne company is leading in Australia