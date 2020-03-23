Truckie took ice to ‘stay awake’ on road

A TRUCK driver who faced court for drug trafficking became addicted to ice after being told it would help with the "long hours" on the road, a court has been told.

Christopher James Beck, 32, sold wholesale and street level amounts of ice and marijuana over two months in 2018 in the Bundaberg area.

The former Roma truck driver faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, supplying and possessing dangerous drugs and assaulting a police officer.

The court was told Beck was introduced to amphetamine and ice by other truck drivers as a way to "stay awake" and cope with the "extraordinarily long hours".

