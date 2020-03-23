Menu
Subscribe
Login
Christopher James Beck pleaded guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court to drug trafficking.
Christopher James Beck pleaded guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court to drug trafficking.
News

Truckie took ice to ‘stay awake’ on road

by Danielle Buckley
23rd Mar 2020 12:12 PM

A TRUCK driver who faced court for drug trafficking became addicted to ice after being told it would help with the "long hours" on the road, a court has been told.

Christopher James Beck, 32, sold wholesale and street level amounts of ice and marijuana over two months in 2018 in the Bundaberg area.

The former Roma truck driver faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, supplying and possessing dangerous drugs and assaulting a police officer.

The court was told Beck was introduced to amphetamine and ice by other truck drivers as a way to "stay awake" and cope with the "extraordinarily long hours".

READ MORE AT THE BUNDABERG NEWS MAIL

brisbane supreme court christopher james beck drug trafficking ice addiction truck drivers
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Star shines bright after 25 years

        Star shines bright after 25 years

        News In the case of Geelong owner-driver Tony Sheppard, his 25-year old 4964 is still a capable performer, working daily despite having over four million kilometres on the...

        Handful of minor defects for garbage truck fleet

        Handful of minor defects for garbage truck fleet

        News The Sydney garbage truck fleet investigated after one of its trucks spilled trash...

        Cool characters help you out during heatwave

        Cool characters help you out during heatwave

        News These “cool characters” both drive the Isuzu 200 Series from which they were...

        Sharing your feelings doesn’t make you a wimp

        Sharing your feelings doesn’t make you a wimp

        News “THIS is not turning truckies into wimps, this is empowering them to stay in the...