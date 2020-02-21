Truckie to ride remote for cancer

Truckie Brett ""Slippery " Johnstone is doing the Challenging the canning for cancer this year.

HE NEARLY died in the middle of the remote Australia, but truckie Brett “Slippery” Johnstone is gearing up to attempt a massive ride through our country’s desert once against to raise much needed funds for cancer.

The Clermont local was halfway through his solo, unsupported ride last year on his motorbike in honour of his brother and sister in law, who had both died of cancer, when all of a sudden his body gave up.

He had little balance and the world was spinning around him.

“I couldn’t stand up,” he said.

He was on his own – and in trouble, big time. But thankfully, a couple drove by and helped take him to the nearest roadhouse.

“I ended up in a small community and then was taken to Queensland to Greenslopes Hospital,” he said.

He was diagnosed with vestibular neuritis, is a condition that causes vertigo and dizziness and results from inflammation of your vestibular nerve, a nerve in the ear that sends information to your brain about balance.

He worked closely with a physiotherapist so he would be able to get back in the truck and luckily, that dream wasn’t taken away from him and late last year he returned behind the wheel of his truck.

“I’ve been driving on my own in a B-double now, but I had to have a sit in passenger for a while,” he said.

He said it was the best feeling in the world to get back into work.

“When you’re trying to get yourself well, I only worked in the bush and had no trade and ended up driving trucks, and you try to keep it clean and be courteous and professional and then when it could all be taken away from you it’s hard,” he said.

“There’s a lot of people who say all they know is driving and give it their all.”

But now he’s back on track and in good health, Slippery said is going to give his cancer fundraiser another go.

The plan is to ride his HUSKY 701 bike 10,000km through five states, starting on Saturday, May 30.

He’ll ride the Anne Beddell, Connie Sue and Gun Barrel Highways, and then home from Alice Springs across the Plenty Hwy then down the Hay River Track through the Simpson Desert.

This time, he said he would be more prepared. His wife, Rebecca, is a paramedic so they have a plan.

“If anything goes wrong it’s about me having a list of phone numbers and researching where airstrips are,” he said.

Unfortunately, last year he only got 3,500km into the trip and had to retrieve his bike from where he’d fallen ill near the Ilkurlka Roadhouse.

“I’ll be 54 and it’ll be great to get back into it, I’m confident I’ll get what I started done,” he said.

“It's not just for me, I’m trying to do something for the greater good of Australia. It’s a big challenge but it’s exciting. All of these tracks have been ridden by other people but noone has ever strung them back to back and that in itself is exciting.

“I’m hoping it will draw some attention to cancer. In Australia we’ve become a bit blase about cancer – it’s there every day but until it affects us personally (we don’t tend to pay attention to it).”

Slippery, who has driven for JJ Richards and has spent the last two years in a B-double FH16 Volvo configuration, was inspired to be a driver by his father, who died in a truck crash when he was only six-years-old.

“He started out in the bush and then got a body truck and bought a small International semi when we moved to Yelarbon,” he said.

Now Slippery’s oldest son is following in his father and grandfather’s footsteps and works with a T909 Kenworth.

“He’s realising the dream I would have like to have done, I’m really proud of him,” Slippery said.

You can find out more about Slippery’s ride or donate to the cause at www.challengingthecanningforcancer.com/

So far, he’s raised $10,500.