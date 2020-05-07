Truckie tests positive for six banned drugs while driving

A truck driver has been fined after allegedly testing positive to cocaine, benzodiazepine, opiates, THC, amphetamines, and methamphetamines.

A TRUCKIE has been fined by police after he was allegedly found driving with six prohibited substances in his system.

The driver, a 43-year-old man, was stopped by Northern Territory Police on Tuesday just before midday for a random drug test on the Victoria Highway.

Police said he tested positive for drugs and was taken to a mobile police station where he participated in a secondary drug test, returning positive results for cocaine, benzodiazepine, opiates, THC, amphetamines, and methamphetamines.

Police issued a traffic infringement notice to the man for driver with prohibited drug in blood. He was also suspended from driving for a 24-hour period.

Acting Superintendent Craig Garland of the Palmerston and Road Policing Division said t was disappointing to see some individuals putting their lives and the lives of other road users in danger.

"The NT Police have maintained a road policing presence during the pandemic and the community can expect this to continue on NT roads as the restrictions ease," he said.