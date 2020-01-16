Truckie strikes out on his own

MARCUS Grigsby was thrown right into the deep end at the tender age of 21 - driving a semi full of grain through the busy streets of Melbourne’s central business district.

No two ways about it, it was straight up intimidating. Although he had his licence, he was “fresh” and said was intimidated, driving a truck bigger than anything he’d driven on the roads before.

He was full of nerves but his boss, Howard Draffin from Draffin Transport in Linton, Victoria, was firm.

“I was nervous, but he just said take your time and don’t follow the GPS,” he said.

“After I crossed that, everything was easy.”

The now 26-year-old owner driver said the first thing he learnt about driving a big rig in the city was, although he knew what he needed to do to be safe - and keep everyone else around him safe - like leaving enough room in between vehicles in front of him, Melbourne drivers just didn’t get it.

“Your’re taught to leave a good stopping distance and you do, but then everyone fills it by getting in front of you,” he said.

“You just have to learn to drive like them. (Melbourne) is not a very nice place to be in a truck.”

Marcus Grigsby

Marcus worked for Howard for 12 months before he decided he wanted to strike out on his own to become an owner-driver.

“I always wanted a truck of my own, I had a hay business previously that drove me into the ground, one year there’s enough hay and then the next there’s not,” he said.

“I wanted to buy my own truck but my father-in-law swore black and blue at me and recommended I don’t, but I had a mate who lent me money to buy an old model 95 Western Star that was only two years younger than me.”

The day Marcus picked up the truck was a joyous occasion - but not for long, he blew the engine in it getting it home.

He said getting his business, Belly Dumpers Victoria, up off the ground was a bit of a struggle, the money he’d saved for a trailer had to be spent fixing the engine.

So while he saved up for his own trailer, he started towing trailers all over the country, getting them where they needed to go.

He had aspirations to get into the quarry industry after working in one when he was younger, so when he took a trailer to Perth, he inspected a belly dumper he’d found that he thought was “too good to be true”.

But it was perfect and now he does both quarry and grain cartage.

Last year he bought a second-hand Kenworth from another mate, with a quad and recently purchased a five axel dog trailer.

As for his thoughts on the industry, he said his mentors had been fantastic but the industry had “more worse than good unfortunately” and needed a reshape.

He said that he reckoned that reshape needed to include an overhaul on the PBS scheme and that the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator needed to make all regulations the same - right across the country.

“It makes it very difficult to do interstate work when you’re bordered by two states and all of them have different rules,” he said.

