Menu
Subscribe
Login
Do you think there are too many unnecessary rules and regulations?
Do you think there are too many unnecessary rules and regulations? Bruce Honeywill
News

Truckie says it's time to fix uneccessary regulations

by Letter to the editor by Simba Basy
7th Feb 2020 6:00 AM

THE transport industry is absolutely riddled with unnecessary and unwarranted rules and regulation.

Why? In the name of safety. Thus, any person or persons can slog it out all day long in a salt mine and jump in his or her car and drive as far and as wide as they like.

But a truck driver can't.

What's to say a car drive, after slogging it out all day at work than jumps in his or her car and hits the highway.

Thus, along the way falls tired and falls asleep behind the wheel.

In result, drifts across the highway, on to an oncoming traffic possibly consists of couple of 60 tonne B-doubles and a couple of cars full of family.

What kind of mess will be resulted from it than a truck driver on the other side of the coin?

No difference. Will be pretty much the same result of fatality.

When will we ever get our priorities in order?

If authorities are serious about fatigue then:

(1) Get rid of the logbook scam. No logbook as such can control one's biological clock.

(2) For all transport companies. Across the board rates and regulations by the government along with yearly rates increase as per the CPI or three percent. Thus whichever is greater (like taxies).

Then you may find people don't have to put in ridiculous hours in trucks to meet ends.

Simba Basy

big rigs opinion letter to the editor opinion transport truck driver truckie
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Sydney Airport Tunnel closed after fatality

        Sydney Airport Tunnel closed after fatality

        News ONE person has died and three have been seriously injured in a crash which has blocked the airport tunnel on General Holmes Drive southbound this morning.

        What a truckin' good way to go on holidays

        What a truckin' good way to go on holidays

        News Combine travel and love of trucking with this overseas hotel

        Speeding truck driver caught high on drugs

        Speeding truck driver caught high on drugs

        Crime Truck driver caught driving while under the influence of drugs

        Truckie unharmed after cattle truck rolls

        Truckie unharmed after cattle truck rolls

        News Emergency services remain on scene