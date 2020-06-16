Truckie saves motorist’s life in remote NSW

A livestock transporter has been honoured as a Bridgestone Bandag Highway Guardian for his quick thinking and selfless response in saving the life of a motorist trapped in an overturned vehicle.

In June 2019, Frasers Livestock Transport driver Jeff Clegg was conducting a welfare check of his truck’s load outside of Woodenbong, NSW, when he saw an unusual glow in the distance. On investigation, Mr Clegg came across a 4x4 in dense vegetation with the driver trapped inside.

After alerting emergency services, Mr Clegg remained with the driver and comforted him, before assisting emergency responders once they arrived. Given the remoteness of the incident and condition of the driver, Mr Clegg’s intervention is being praised as having saved the motorist’s life.

Bridgestone Australia & New Zealand Managing Director, Stephen Roche, says Jeff Clegg’s story is another example of truck drivers going above and beyond.

“Jeff Clegg is another unsung hero from the Australian trucking industry who has gone out of his way to assist someone in need,” Mr Roche said.

“Congratulations Jeff on being named a Bridgestone Bandag Highway Guardian, and thank you for your quick thinking and selfless approach.”

The Bridgestone Bandag Highway Guardian accolade is presented in partnership with the Australian Trucking Association. It aims to honour those in the industry who are there in times of need.

According to ATA Chair, David Smith, the actions of Jeff Clegg exemplify the importance of a proactive approach to road safety.

“Jeff Clegg’s story is a prime example of drivers and transport operators contributing to safer roads,” Mr Smith said.

“Well done Jeff on your appointment as a Bridgestone Bandag Highway Guardian.

“By being proactive and conducting routine checks, a motorist was saved from what could have been a dire outcome. It’s a credit to Jeff’s diligence and commitment to his profession.”

Together with the ATA, Bridgestone and Bandag aims to find and honour drivers like Jeff Clegg.

If you know a Highway Guardian, head here to nominate.