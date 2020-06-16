Menu
Subscribe
Login
Frasers Livestock Transport driver Jeff Clegg is the latest Bridgestone Bandag Highway Guardian.
Frasers Livestock Transport driver Jeff Clegg is the latest Bridgestone Bandag Highway Guardian.
News

Truckie saves motorist’s life in remote NSW

16th Jun 2020 9:21 AM

A livestock transporter has been honoured as a Bridgestone Bandag Highway Guardian for his quick thinking and selfless response in saving the life of a motorist trapped in an overturned vehicle.

In June 2019, Frasers Livestock Transport driver Jeff Clegg was conducting a welfare check of his truck’s load outside of Woodenbong, NSW, when he saw an unusual glow in the distance. On investigation, Mr Clegg came across a 4x4 in dense vegetation with the driver trapped inside.

After alerting emergency services, Mr Clegg remained with the driver and comforted him, before assisting emergency responders once they arrived. Given the remoteness of the incident and condition of the driver, Mr Clegg’s intervention is being praised as having saved the motorist’s life.

Bridgestone Australia & New Zealand Managing Director, Stephen Roche, says Jeff Clegg’s story is another example of truck drivers going above and beyond.

“Jeff Clegg is another unsung hero from the Australian trucking industry who has gone out of his way to assist someone in need,” Mr Roche said.

“Congratulations Jeff on being named a Bridgestone Bandag Highway Guardian, and thank you for your quick thinking and selfless approach.”

The Bridgestone Bandag Highway Guardian accolade is presented in partnership with the Australian Trucking Association. It aims to honour those in the industry who are there in times of need.

According to ATA Chair, David Smith, the actions of Jeff Clegg exemplify the importance of a proactive approach to road safety.

“Jeff Clegg’s story is a prime example of drivers and transport operators contributing to safer roads,” Mr Smith said.

“Well done Jeff on your appointment as a Bridgestone Bandag Highway Guardian.

“By being proactive and conducting routine checks, a motorist was saved from what could have been a dire outcome. It’s a credit to Jeff’s diligence and commitment to his profession.”

Together with the ATA, Bridgestone and Bandag aims to find and honour drivers like Jeff Clegg.

If you know a Highway Guardian, head here to nominate.

Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Reflecting on what matters

        Reflecting on what matters

        News With the sun about to set on this amazing magazine, I have been reflecting on two-and-a-half years of writing my column and what has mattered most to me.

        VTA hits out at concerns trucks are ‘flooding’ CBD

        VTA hits out at concerns trucks are ‘flooding’ CBD

        News “WE CANNOT move the port, so how are freight operators meant to access it if roads...

        Rocks thrown at vehicles from Southern Cross Drive overpass

        Rocks thrown at vehicles from Southern Cross Drive overpass

        News Workers are clearing debris from rocks being thrown at vehicles

        Truckies warn young drivers to be safe around rigs

        Truckies warn young drivers to be safe around rigs

        News VIRTUAL reality technology is the latest tool being used to help create greater...