FASHION FORWARD: New fashion label Mate Industries has been started by local guy Trent Lecky. Connor Nelson is pictured wearing the shorts.
Truckie revolutionises men’s fashion

23rd Mar 2020 12:12 PM

A NEW brand of men's swim shorts is set to provide an alternative to hot, lined boardies, thanks to the Coast-based founder of fashion label Mate.

A truck driver for 10 years, Trent Lecky sketched designs in between deliveries, keeping his notepad next to him in the truck at all times.

He was irked by the length of most boardshorts and was inspired to create something that would dry quickly but could also be worn as a casual short.

The feedback from his thousands of followers on social media helped Trent refine the design, which had four iterations before a winner emerged. It's made with soft-feel microfibre that allows easy movement when wet and no inner lining.."

His 10 styles each have quirky names and celebrate Australian landscapes, icons, animals and plants.

