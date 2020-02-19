Truckie Phil sold on Scania

WHILE it would be widely agreed that road transport in Australia is a tough gig, it would also be fair to say that hauling logs out of the bush would be one of the toughest vocations involving trucks.

For Phil Kelly, of Eden on the New South Wales far south coast, it has been his chosen choice of career for over four decades, and in late 2019 he took delivery of what he reckons will be his final truck – a customised V8-650 horsepower Scania XT.

After leaving school as a teenager Phil first took to the bush doing roading projects locally on the Imlay Road and Brown Mountain before working further afield at Kiandra.

He returned to Eden to work for long-time logging contractor Vin Heffernan – an association that would last 35 years and saw Phil cover the forestry tracks and trails across a wide area.

“I started with Vin in a 320 Coolpower Mack and then a 350 Mack, then a Western Star and a Kenworth T950,” he said.

“I also drove the first Western Star with a 600 horsepower Cummins which we ran with a quad-dog.”

Phil Kelly with his V8 Scania

With the rationalisation of the timber industry over the years a number of mills have closed but Phil has covered a lot of country hauling logs.

“I have carted logs all over – Braidwood, Nowra, Batemans Bay and Narooma … we carted out of Mitta Mitta in north east Victoria for nine months (carting salvage timber after the 2003 alpine bushfires), it would take us 14 hours to do a round trip back here to Eden, it was hard going down through Omeo.”

Today, Phil runs three trucks under the banner of K & H Logging in partnership with Patrick Heffernan, with a Kenworth T908 and a Western Star in the fleet with the Scania.

“We started out together with a Western Star and then a Mack and the 908 which carts pine over to Tumut and the Scania here is the second one we have had, the first was a 730 but we went back to a 650 – this XT 650 off highway truck is one of the first in Australia,” he said.

Maintenance and service backup were big factors in the decision to go with Scania, and with the Scania service agent virtually across the road from the K & H depot in Eden, Phil reckons it has been a wise choice.

“It’s got a five year warranty and maintenance contract thrown in, we don’t need to touch them – the truck is tracked and they call you when its due for an oil change and you don’t get a bill for the oil.

“I can’t see how you can go wrong; on a maintenance contract you’ve got a good idea of what your costs are going to be.”

The Scania tows a Kennedy B-double log trailer set which can run out to 23 metres, and whilst it is rated at 68 tonnes Phil usually tops out around 57.5 tonnes.

Prior to taking delivery of the truck in November the Scania was kitted out for bush work with a bulbar, camera on the rear loading racks, a fridge/freezer and a CTI tyre inflation system.

Black Beauty- Phil Kelly's 650hp Scania XT in Eden

“You get all that sort of stuff done from the get-go and its done properly,” he said.

Prior to the bushfire crisis in the southeast and western Gippsland which damaged the chip mill at Eden and halted timber production, Phil had only done around 10,000 kilometres in the Scania but reckons he is on a winner.

“Its terrific in the bush and it has good vision, a good turning circle and holds back well, I thought the engine brake on a Cummins was good but you can’t compare it against the Scania retarder.”

While the wider area is currently recovering after the bushfires and will be for some time, Phil reckoned it was a case of weathering the storm, in a community which depends on the timber and associated industries.

As the timber once again needs to be harvested and transported, Phil and the Scania will be ready to roll, as he reflected on an industry which has served him and his family well over the years.

“They say you need an education to get on in life, I left school when I was 14 and I don’t think I’ve missed a day’s work …. I’m 70 now and I’ll do a few more years while I can.”

With a nod to the Scania in the background he concluded with a smile: “And I have got some pretty good tools to do it with!”