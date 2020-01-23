Truckie makes second bail bid for ‘bushfire delay’

A TRUCKIE charged over a fatal crash was allowed to make a second bail application because of lengthy delays in the case after the lead police investigator's house burnt down in the bushfires.

Pushminder Grewal, 26, was refused bail for the second time in Bankstown Local Court on Wednesday after being charged with dangerous driving occasioning the death of a 10-year-old on the M5 in Riverwood last November.

The court was told Grewal could make a second release application if there had been a change of circumstances since his first bid for freedom shortly after his arrest, with his lawyers telling the court no brief had been handed over to them for almost two months.

Showing how NSW's bushfire crisis is now putting pressure on the NSW legal system, Magistrate Jillian Kiely accepted there had been a change in circumstances and said: "the (officer in charge) of the matter who's part of the crash investigation unit has unfortunately being involved in the latest bushfire crisis - his house has burnt down".

