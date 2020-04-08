Truckie loves his northern paradise

AT A REMOTE Lockhart River community in far north Queensland, truck driver Brian Macumboy is a popular worker.

Brian drives an Isuzu 850 series light truck for the Lockhart River Aboriginal Shire Council and loves it life deep in the tropics.

The 56-year-old Brian has done the job for the past four years and is a common sight around the community delivering a variety of goods and equipment.

“I pick up material from the barge and deliver it to contractors such as carpenters and also food for the store among many other things,” he said. Brian said it was an excellent truck which was well maintained by Council at the community which is 530km from Cairns.

“It is a five-speed manual and is great for the job,” he said.

Born on Thursday Island, he went to school at Mossman and moved to Lockhart River as a boy.

A rugby league supporter, he barracks for the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL and of course for the Lockhart River Scorpions which took out the 2019 Cape Cluster competition.

“Some of the grandsons play for the Scorpions and I follow them,” he said.

Brian also enjoys fishing at creeks around Lockhart River and also gets out to the reef on occasions.

“I catch Barramundi and some reef fish and do landscaping at home,” he said.

Brian said he wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

“It is paradise here at Lockhart River and I love it,” he said.