A TRUCK driver had died in a horrific rollover on the Peak Downs Highway today.

The Mercury in Mackay is reporting that police have not released any information about the man as they work to find his next of kin.

The publication said the crash happened at the intersection of Strathdee Rd about 12.30pm.

The Peak Downs Highway has reopened to a single lane of traffic near where the truck rolled.

The Mackay police Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

