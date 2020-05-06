Truckie involved in hit and run loses licence

HIT AND RUN: A truck driver involved in a hit and run loses his licence. Pic: Supplied

A SCHOOL bus packed with children was struck by a cattle truck last month, with the truck driver fleeing from the scene.

Brett James Kelly faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court for the offence on Thursday, March 19.

The court heard Chinchilla police were called to the scene near MacAlister on the Warrego Highway about 9.30am where they found the school bus, a wide load vehicle and a prime mover carrying cattle, driven by Kelly, had been involved in an accident.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tahana said Kelly didn't stop after hitting both the bus and the wide load truck and continued to travel west-bound on the Warrego Highway towards Chinchilla.

"The school bus had pulled off to the side of the road to let the wide load pass, the prime mover travelling too close to the bus was unable to move safely and then attempted to squeeze between the school bus and the wide load," Snr const Tahana said.

"The prime mover scraped the bus and the trailer of the wide load, causing damage to the wide load and the prime mover."

Snr Const Tahana said once Kelly was found police realised he shouldn't have been driving at all.

