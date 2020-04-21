Truckie injured after truck hits tree

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a truckie was seriously injured in Central Queensland yesterday.

Just after 3.30pm, the driver was involved in a single vehicle crash on the Dawson Highway between Banana and Biloela, causing the truck to roll, resulting in extensive damage.

The 58-year-old Biloela man, who was the only person inside the truck, was taken to the Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

Media reports say the man was being treated for facial injuries and spinal precautions and was trapped inside the truck.

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit are appealing for any witnesses who were travelling along that section of the highway between 3pm and 3.30pm, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to contact police.