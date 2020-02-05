Menu
Truckie injured after object thrown at windscreen

5th Feb 2020 10:01 AM

POLICE are appealing for information after a man was injured and his truck was damaged in the new South Wales' Northern Tablelands.

About 5.45am on Sunday, a man was driving a B-double prime mover north on the Newell Highway, Boggabilla, where he approached the intersection of McCosker street and an object was thrown at the windscreen.

The 26-year-old man, travelled to Goondiwindi service station to seek help, he sustained injuries to his face/eyes and was taken to Goondiwindi Hospital for treatment.

 

Officers attached to New England Police District attended and commenced an investigation.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may of seen a dual cab Toyota Hilux in the area.

As inquiries continue, any witnesses or any motorists who may have been in the area and have dash cam vision, are urged to come forward.

