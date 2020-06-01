Menu
Subscribe
Login
FAULTY SEAT: A truck driver has been awarded $760,000 in compensation for a workplace back injury.
FAULTY SEAT: A truck driver has been awarded $760,000 in compensation for a workplace back injury.
News

Truckie gets $760k for workplace injury

1st Jun 2020 9:43 AM

A TRUCK driver has been awarded $760,000 in compensation for a disabling back condition the Brisbane Supreme Court ruled was the result of a workplace injury.

Daniel John Peebles, 38, had been a truck driver for 10 years when he injured his back after hauling trucks on a broken seat throughout central Queensland.

In 2011, Mr Peebles began driving for regional trucking company Kurtz Transport and was assigned to making a 600km round trip five days a week from Brisbane to Chinchilla.

Court documents reveal Mr Peebles was given a prime mover which had a defective driver's seat that left him feeling "every pothole or bump".

In 2014, he began driving an extended 10-and-a-half-hour round trip that included Miles and Wandoan.

Mr Peebles claimed the roughness of the roads coupled with the broken seat threw him so violently about the cabin it "nearly winded" him.

READ MORE AT THE CHINCHILLA NEWS

brisbane supreme court compensation claims daniel john peebles kurtz transport truck driver workplace injuries
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Court finds truck drivers on road to recovery

        Court finds truck drivers on road to recovery

        News Two truck drivers busted with ice have avoided jail time after a judge recognised they were on the road to recovering from drug addiction.

        What is wrong with this picture?

        What is wrong with this picture?

        News NATIONAL Heavy Vehicle Regulator officers in Victoria couldn’t believe their eyes...

        Pledge to be Road Safe, this Fatality Free Friday

        Pledge to be Road Safe, this Fatality Free Friday

        News Rarely a day goes by that the average Australian doesn’t use a road.

        HVIA appeals crippling cost for marking plates retrofit

        HVIA appeals crippling cost for marking plates retrofit

        News THE impending requirement to replace current rear marker plates to meet a new...