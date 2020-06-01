Truckie gets $760k for workplace injury

FAULTY SEAT: A truck driver has been awarded $760,000 in compensation for a workplace back injury.

FAULTY SEAT: A truck driver has been awarded $760,000 in compensation for a workplace back injury.

A TRUCK driver has been awarded $760,000 in compensation for a disabling back condition the Brisbane Supreme Court ruled was the result of a workplace injury.

Daniel John Peebles, 38, had been a truck driver for 10 years when he injured his back after hauling trucks on a broken seat throughout central Queensland.

In 2011, Mr Peebles began driving for regional trucking company Kurtz Transport and was assigned to making a 600km round trip five days a week from Brisbane to Chinchilla.

Court documents reveal Mr Peebles was given a prime mover which had a defective driver's seat that left him feeling "every pothole or bump".

In 2014, he began driving an extended 10-and-a-half-hour round trip that included Miles and Wandoan.

Mr Peebles claimed the roughness of the roads coupled with the broken seat threw him so violently about the cabin it "nearly winded" him.

READ MORE AT THE CHINCHILLA NEWS