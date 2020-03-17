Menu
Subscribe
Login
Proserpine Magistrates Court, Main Street, Proserpine
Proserpine Magistrates Court, Main Street, Proserpine
News

Truckie fined for drug driving

17th Mar 2020 12:50 PM

A TRUCK driver from Strathdickie has been disqualified from driving for one month, and fined $500, after pleading guilty to drug driving.

The Whitsunday Times reported that the Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, how Jamie Robert Parnell, 33, was stopped for a roadside breath test on the Bruce Highway, Proserpine, at 6.25pm, on December 21, last year.

"He denied taking drugs in the past 48 hours but the analysis showed cannabis," Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

Parnell, who was self-represented, said he had stopped using drugs and was applying for a restricted work licence.

He fined Parnell $500 with a conviction recorded and disqualified him from driving for one month.

Magistrate Muirhead granted Parnell a work licence, saying he would have to keep a logbook.

disqualification drug driving proserpine magistrates court traffic fine
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        $15k down the drain after grain spillage

        $15k down the drain after grain spillage

        News BETWEEN Thursday night and Sunday morning two semi-trailers were parked on the westbound pads of the Warrego Highway, both holding a large quantity of grain.

        Sophie’s drive for success

        Sophie’s drive for success

        News Sophie was named 2020 SafeWork NSW/LBRCA Young Driver of the Year

        New bridge report calls for faster action on PBS access

        New bridge report calls for faster action on PBS access

        News The current formulae allows for vehicles with greater loads than bridges have been...

        World-first study on fatigue and distraction causes

        World-first study on fatigue and distraction causes

        News A LANDMARK study analysing performance behind the wheel has provided a world-first...