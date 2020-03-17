Truckie fined for drug driving

A TRUCK driver from Strathdickie has been disqualified from driving for one month, and fined $500, after pleading guilty to drug driving.

The Whitsunday Times reported that the Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, how Jamie Robert Parnell, 33, was stopped for a roadside breath test on the Bruce Highway, Proserpine, at 6.25pm, on December 21, last year.

"He denied taking drugs in the past 48 hours but the analysis showed cannabis," Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

Parnell, who was self-represented, said he had stopped using drugs and was applying for a restricted work licence.

He fined Parnell $500 with a conviction recorded and disqualified him from driving for one month.

Magistrate Muirhead granted Parnell a work licence, saying he would have to keep a logbook.